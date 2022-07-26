Emfo LLC Has $2.36 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Emfo LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.1% of Emfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 104,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,335,000 after acquiring an additional 18,376 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 218,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,164,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.03. 5,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,617,750. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.02. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.16 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

