Emfo LLC Invests $279,000 in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Emfo LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.45. 263,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,235,979. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.63. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $136.61.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

