Emfo LLC Purchases 349 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Emfo LLC grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 336,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $34,716,000 after acquiring an additional 114,870 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 274,535 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,321,000 after acquiring an additional 134,988 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 13,275 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379,060. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.35. The company has a market capitalization of $124.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

