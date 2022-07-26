Emfo LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Emfo LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 6,003.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,289 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 209,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 49,411 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,611,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,259,000 after purchasing an additional 575,746 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $3,821,000. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 47,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Roblox from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.
Insider Activity at Roblox
Roblox Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RBLX traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.56. 168,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,768,896. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.42. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.27 and a beta of 1.49. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The business had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roblox (RBLX)
- Is NIO’s Valuation a Bull Trap or a Screaming Buy?
- Oil & Gas Stocks That Will Likely Outperform Despite Falling Crude Prices
- Is RPM International Shifting Into High Gear?
- Is High-Yield Whirlpool A Value Trap?
- MarketBeat Podcast Bear Market Tips For Active Traders
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.