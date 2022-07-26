Emfo LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Emfo LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 6,003.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,289 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 209,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 49,411 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,611,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,259,000 after purchasing an additional 575,746 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $3,821,000. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 47,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Roblox from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

Insider Activity at Roblox

Roblox Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.56. 168,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,768,896. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.42. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.27 and a beta of 1.49. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The business had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.