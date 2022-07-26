Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.00.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
ENTA stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.53. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $102.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.
About Enanta Pharmaceuticals
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.
