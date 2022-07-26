Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ENTA stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.53. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $102.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. The business had revenue of $18.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

