Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTAGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ENTA stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.53. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $102.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.13.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. The business had revenue of $18.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

Analyst Recommendations for Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

