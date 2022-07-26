Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Announces Earnings Results

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $5.57, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $838.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.08 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 52.38%. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.82 EPS.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $110.75 on Tuesday. Encore Wire has a 52-week low of $69.72 and a 52-week high of $151.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.94.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WIRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Encore Wire

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.