Enigma (ENG) Price Hits $0.0117 on Top Exchanges

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. During the last week, Enigma has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. Enigma has a total market cap of $161,950.22 and approximately $100,515.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00206242 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004835 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008502 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.20 or 0.00558315 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Enigma

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.