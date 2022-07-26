Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Director Purchases $24,436.00 in Stock

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) Director Sean Ellis bought 14,900 shares of Entera Bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $24,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,644. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Entera Bio Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ ENTX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,023. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20. Entera Bio Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 million, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 1,345.02% and a negative return on equity of 27.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Entera Bio Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Entera Bio

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Entera Bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entera Bio by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 690,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entera Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entera Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

About Entera Bio

(Get Rating)

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.