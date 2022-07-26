Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,421,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325,676 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 16.91% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $239,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVLU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 39,000.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $24.62. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $20.79 and a 52-week high of $27.36.

