Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,421,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325,676 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 16.91% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $239,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVLU. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVLU opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $20.79 and a twelve month high of $27.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.62.

