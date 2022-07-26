Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,594,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 750,928 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $217,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Paychex by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 288,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,335,000 after purchasing an additional 49,216 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX stock opened at $121.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.04. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

