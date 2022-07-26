Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,322,268 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,713 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Comcast worth $249,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $42.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average of $44.78. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

