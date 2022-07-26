Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $253.92 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,997,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 752,025 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $253,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $80.98 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $159.09 billion, a PE ratio of 61.82, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.96.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

