Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $264.75 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,732,401 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 14,715 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of QUALCOMM worth $264,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.92.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $153.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.45 and a 200-day moving average of $149.02.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

