Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $275.15 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,295,921 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,284 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Salesforce worth $275,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 56.3% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 7.1% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 98,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $20,964,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 33.4% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,049 shares of company stock valued at $13,676,936 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.51.

CRM stock opened at $177.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $176.40 billion, a PE ratio of 172.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

