Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $311.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,473,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,651 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 22.77% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $311,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWX stock opened at $63.64 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $59.56 and a 12-month high of $71.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.54 and a 200-day moving average of $66.82.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

