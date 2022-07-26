Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $351.34 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,227,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,150 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $351,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $140.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.63 and a 200-day moving average of $149.04. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $129.56 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

