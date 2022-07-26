Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,845,966 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,760 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of ConocoPhillips worth $184,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 46.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 76.7% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.0% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.37.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $92.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.40. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

