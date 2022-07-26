Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 33,173 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,597 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,173 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $332,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortune 45 LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 20,241 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,656,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $529.14 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $476.30 and a 200 day moving average of $513.54. The company has a market capitalization of $234.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.72.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

