Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Church & Dwight in a report issued on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Church & Dwight’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share.
Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.
Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE:CHD opened at $94.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $80.34 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39.
Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 32.21%.
Insider Activity at Church & Dwight
In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,995,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,226,000 after acquiring an additional 128,818 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 19,272 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 18,184 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,361,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.
About Church & Dwight
Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.
