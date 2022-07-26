Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Glacier Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Glacier Bancorp in a report released on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Glacier Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $221.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.85 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GBCI. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average is $50.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.43 and a 52-week high of $60.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $599,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,406,000 after buying an additional 12,207 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 9,817.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 13,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

