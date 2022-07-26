Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Equity Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Equity Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

EQBK stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $507.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.73. Equity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $28.06 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.54.

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Equity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:EQBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity Bancshares will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 9.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tina Marie Call sold 2,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $92,779.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,751.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

