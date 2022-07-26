Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Announces Earnings Results

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.59%.

Esquire Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Esquire Financial stock opened at $36.18 on Tuesday. Esquire Financial has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $39.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.45.

Esquire Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Esquire Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Esquire Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Esquire Financial in the first quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 49.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Esquire Financial in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Esquire Financial in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

