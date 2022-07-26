Essentia Achieves Market Cap of $559,768.18 (ESS)

Essentia (ESS) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $559,768.18 and $15,916.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Essentia coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004743 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,109.72 or 1.00005186 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003625 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00125865 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00029767 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Essentia Coin Profile

Essentia (ESS) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,428,668,414 coins. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Essentia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars.

