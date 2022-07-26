Etho Protocol (ETHO) 1-Day Volume Hits $64,871.00

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Etho Protocol has a market capitalization of $169,577.50 and approximately $64,871.00 worth of Etho Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etho Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0294 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Etho Protocol has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.25 or 0.06699887 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00116256 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Etho Protocol Coin Profile

Etho Protocol (ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Etho Protocol’s total supply is 79,789,320 coins and its circulating supply is 5,764,086 coins. Etho Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.

Buying and Selling Etho Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ether-1 is a content delivery platform. It works as a streamlined, decentralized development and content hosting platform to provide users with the ownership of their personal virtual data, instead of being controlled by the major social media platforms. At Ether-1, users are able to sell/buy virtual data using the platform native token, the ETHO. The ETHER-1 (ETHO) coin is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency that uses the Ethash algorithm. It will be the medium through which users are able to exchange value between them when using the platform as well as to access the available services. Ether-1 has two types of nodes, masternodes require 15,000 ETHO, service nodes require 5,000 ETHO. Masternodes are the backbone of the EthoFS platform. Setting up an Ether-1 masternode/service node usually takes 20-30 minutes. The install is largely automated, and the process is clearly documented. First time Linux users are usually able to complete the install without issues, join our Discord channel if you have questions. ETHO funds do not live on the VPS, they remain in your control. Because we are supported by Ledger, masternode collateral can be staked on a Nano S. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

