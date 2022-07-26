Evolus (EOLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Evolus has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.15. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Evolus to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Evolus Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Evolus stock opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. Evolus has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $14.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EOLS shares. Barclays upgraded Evolus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Evolus in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

In other Evolus news, insider David Moatazedi sold 55,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $754,578.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 491,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,710,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David N. Gill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 55,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $754,578.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 491,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,710,348.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,649 shares of company stock worth $1,538,305 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 979.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. 36.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Articles

