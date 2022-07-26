Evolution Advisers Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SCHV stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.43. 301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,198. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.51 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.59 and its 200 day moving average is $68.31.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

