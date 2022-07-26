Evolution Advisers Inc. Purchases 6,730 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 12,463.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 71,248,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074,473 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,653,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610,410 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,457,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,898,000 after acquiring an additional 765,462 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,130,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,953,000 after acquiring an additional 170,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,243,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,849,000 after acquiring an additional 236,456 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.76. 47,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,093,885. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average is $27.16. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $32.32.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.