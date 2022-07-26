Evolution Advisers Inc. Reduces Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Evolution Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,391 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.6% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NULG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $229,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS NULG traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.26. The company had a trading volume of 37,400 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.95. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.