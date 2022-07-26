Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA owned 0.09% of Exact Sciences worth $10,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,323,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,001,531,000 after purchasing an additional 827,948 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,756,000 after buying an additional 26,058 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 16.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 10.4% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 38.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cowen set a $83.00 price target on Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

Shares of EXAS opened at $45.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.66. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $35.34 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. The firm had revenue of $486.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

