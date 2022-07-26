Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Shares Up 0.7%

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.60 and last traded at $65.60. 245 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.13.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on Exor from €107.00 ($109.18) to €103.00 ($105.10) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.20.

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand. It also offers automotive vehicles and mobility solutions under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Mopar, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands; and retail and dealer financing, and rental services for the automotive sector, as well as sells service parts.

