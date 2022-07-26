F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-$2.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $680.00 million-$700.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.44 million. F5 also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.45-2.57 EPS.

F5 Trading Up 0.3 %

F5 stock opened at $154.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.69. F5 has a 1-year low of $142.43 and a 1-year high of $249.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.34. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F5 will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut F5 from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of F5 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $211.10.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $25,945.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,394.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $25,945.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,394.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total value of $164,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $613,144. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in F5 by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of F5 by 3.3% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,215 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 27.3% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 26.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

