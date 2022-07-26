F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT Lowered to $208.00 at Cowen

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Cowen from $212.00 to $208.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.55% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of F5 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.01.

Shares of FFIV traded up $4.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.33. 23,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,239. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.69. F5 has a 12-month low of $142.43 and a 12-month high of $249.00.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.81 million. F5 had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that F5 will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $28,123.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,384.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total transaction of $164,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $28,123.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,384.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $613,144. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in F5 in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in F5 in the first quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in F5 by 86.4% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in F5 by 1,104.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

