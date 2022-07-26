F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT Lowered to $208.00 at Cowen

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Cowen from $212.00 to $208.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.21.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $154.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.69. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.15. F5 has a 52 week low of $142.43 and a 52 week high of $249.00.

Insider Transactions at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.81 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F5 will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total value of $164,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total value of $164,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $28,123.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,384.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $613,144 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of F5

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 1,216.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $237,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,469,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,142,932,000 after acquiring an additional 517,198 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in F5 by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,574,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,373,834,000 after buying an additional 416,388 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in F5 by 14.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,955,000 after buying an additional 237,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in F5 by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $224,824,000 after buying an additional 178,042 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.