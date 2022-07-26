F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-2.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $680-700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $690.69 million. F5 also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.45-$2.57 EPS.

FFIV traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,595. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.69. F5 has a twelve month low of $142.43 and a twelve month high of $249.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.81 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that F5 will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on FFIV shares. TheStreet downgraded F5 from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America downgraded F5 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital cut their target price on F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $213.50.

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $28,123.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,384.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $613,144. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 32.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 3.3% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,215 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 27.3% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 26.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

