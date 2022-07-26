Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Fastenal by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Fastenal by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Fastenal by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FAST stock opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.71. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.27%.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,971 shares of company stock worth $195,441. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

