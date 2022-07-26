Filecoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.27 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. During the last week, Filecoin has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $5.22 or 0.00024638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.27 billion and approximately $168.60 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00017396 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00031782 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 243,141,932 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

