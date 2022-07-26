Financial Advisory Service Inc. Acquires 111 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.0% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 11,227 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 872,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,871,000 after buying an additional 51,361 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $565,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.06. The company had a trading volume of 32,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,281. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.44. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.96 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

