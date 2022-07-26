Financial Advisory Service Inc. Buys 1,507 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,826,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,201,000 after buying an additional 3,460,482 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,124,000 after acquiring an additional 962,918 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,705,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442,067 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,873,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,625,000 after purchasing an additional 86,741 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,076,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,402,000 after purchasing an additional 517,258 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.47. The stock had a trading volume of 12,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,925. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.90. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.