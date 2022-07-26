Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $12.80 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned about 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $12,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,106,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,730 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,316,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,596,000 after acquiring an additional 873,149 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,684,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,475,000 after acquiring an additional 98,834 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,420,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,742,000 after acquiring an additional 73,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,347,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,198,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,661. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.03. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.53 and a 1-year high of $83.73.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.