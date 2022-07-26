Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $62.14 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 613,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 5.8% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $62,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT stock traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $87.25. The stock had a trading volume of 125,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,040. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.27.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

