Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $8.59 Million Stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 342,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the quarter. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF makes up 0.8% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $8,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 56,631 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,884,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 596,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after acquiring an additional 286,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,907,000.

VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,428. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $26.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.04.

