Financial Advisory Service Inc. Increases Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,254 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 42,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 813,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.05. 10,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,587. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average of $27.13. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $30.78.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.