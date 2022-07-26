Financial Advisory Service Inc. Sells 1,501 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 200,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,962,000 after purchasing an additional 74,498 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 380,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,980,000 after purchasing an additional 46,020 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.02. 1,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,595. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.51. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.80 and a 12-month high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.