Financial Advisory Service Inc. Sells 381 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded down $4.94 on Tuesday, hitting $392.71. The stock had a trading volume of 325,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,377,896. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $392.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

