Financial Advisory Service Inc. Sells 6,438 Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,438 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned 1.22% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period.

TAXF traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.79. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,049. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.13 and a 12-month high of $55.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.48.

