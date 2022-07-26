Financial Advisory Service Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. trimmed its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,829 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the first quarter worth $114,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the fourth quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF alerts:

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FTSD traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.22. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,092. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 12-month low of $90.03 and a 12-month high of $95.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.31 and its 200 day moving average is $92.11.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.