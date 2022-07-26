Financial Analysis: Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) vs. First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Rating) and First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Mission Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. First Hawaiian pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. First Hawaiian pays out 50.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Mission Valley Bancorp and First Hawaiian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A N/A First Hawaiian 36.22% 10.76% 1.12%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

7.2% of Mission Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of First Hawaiian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mission Valley Bancorp and First Hawaiian’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A $2.30 million N/A N/A First Hawaiian $734.23 million 4.14 $265.73 million $2.06 11.51

First Hawaiian has higher revenue and earnings than Mission Valley Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Mission Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Hawaiian has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mission Valley Bancorp and First Hawaiian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mission Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Hawaiian 1 3 0 0 1.75

First Hawaiian has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.64%. Given First Hawaiian’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Hawaiian is more favorable than Mission Valley Bancorp.

Summary

First Hawaiian beats Mission Valley Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mission Valley Bancorp

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises personal loans; accounts receivable, apartment, and automobile and truck financing; and commercial real estate, equipment, small business administration, and term loans, as well as credit and debit cards, credit lines, and letters of credit. The company also provides merchant bankcard, account reconciliation, cashier checks, collection, deposit courier, electronic tax payment, night drop, online banking, remote deposit, payroll, safe deposit box, touchtone banking, zero balance accounting, and insurance services. It operates through two branches located in Sun Valley and Santa Clarita, California. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sun Valley, California.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts. It also provides residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, and small business loans and leases, as well as commercial lease and auto dealer financing. In addition, the company offers personal installment, credit card, individual investment and financial planning, insurance protection, trust and estate, private banking, retirement planning, treasury, and merchant processing services. It operates a network of 54 branches, which include 49 in Hawaii, 3 in Guam, and 2 in Saipan. The company was formerly known as BancWest Corporation and changed its name to First Hawaiian, Inc. in April 2016. First Hawaiian, Inc. was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

