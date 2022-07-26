FinWise Bancorp (FINW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.63 million. On average, analysts expect FinWise Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FinWise Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FINW opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FinWise Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32.

In other FinWise Bancorp news, VP David Tilis bought 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $45,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 317,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,958.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FINW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 26.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

