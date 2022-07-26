Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:FC opened at C$12.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$416.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of C$11.40 and a 52 week high of C$15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 25.34, a current ratio of 25.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.37.

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.59 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Laurentian decreased their price target on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

(Get Rating)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.